Baton Rouge, LSU leaders talk Tiger Stadium capacity plans

BATON ROUGE- A sea of fans in a sold-out Death Valley is a sight LSU hopes to see once again, but the tigers are still looking at the state for guidance.

Earlier in the week, they told WBRZ they're gearing for the normal season but are willing to adjust at any point if guidelines change.

"Everything that LSU football would do in Tiger Stadium would be as if it is an outdoor venue which it is. If the state, the CDC and the governor's office says 100%capacity no masking, then that's where we'll be at," said Cody Worsham with LSU Athletics Communications.

Thursday, Coach O was asked about the capacity and responded it's not in his wheelhouse, but the fans play a sizeable role in each game.

"For the Florida game, it was good to see that crowd there. It's motivational, so we need them. I hope it's 100% definitely in Death Valley. It's a big event for us," said Coach Orgeron, LSU's head football coach.

Coach O also revealing Thursday, all but one tiger player is now fully vaccinated while the coaching staff was already at a 100% vaccination rate. Adding to the conversation is Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome expressed her concerns over the capacity.

"I understand that they are considering that everyone wears masks which is good, but I would be extremely guarded about 100% capacity at this time where we are with COVID-19 and this surge," Broome said.

WBRZ reached out to the governor's office regarding the Tiger Stadium and they responded with the following:

Gov. Edwards' temporary mask mandate is for indoors only, which is in keeping with the recommendations from the CDC. It is set to expire on Sept. 1 unless there is a need to extend it. He and the Louisiana Dept. of Health are constantly evaluating the data and consulting with health experts to determine the best way for the state to respond and keep our people as safe as possible.