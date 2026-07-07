Baton Rouge, Kentwood men indicted on first-degree rape and child sexual abuse charges

COVINGTON - A St. Tammany Parish Grand Jury has indicted four men in separate cases involving first-degree rape and sexual abuse of victims under 13 years old.

Louis Jaden Willis, 21, of Baton Rouge, was indicted on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and one count of sexual battery involving a victim under 13.

Caleb Michael Rizan, 22, of Kentwood, was indicted on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and two counts of sexual battery involving a victim under 13.

Rizan's and Willis' charges stem from offenses that occurred between Jan. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, according to officials. Rizan was arrested on March 19, while Willis was arrested on March 16. Assistant District Attorney Zachary Popovich is handling the Rizan and Willis cases.

Christopher Dale Newman, 31, of Madisonville, was also indicted following an investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. Newman was charged with one count of of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, one count of sexual battery involving a victim under 13, three counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, and one count of aggravated crime against nature involving a victim under 13 by a related offender. The charges stem from offenses that allegedly occurred between June 3, 2023, and last December.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Gritten is handling the Newman case.

Jacob Tate McDonald, 22, of Violet, was indicted on one charge of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13. The charge stems from offenses that allegedly occurred between July 2021 and July 2023. The McDonald case is being handled by Assistant District Attorney Ysonde Boland.