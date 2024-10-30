Baton Rouge hits latest 90 degree temperature on record

An all-time record fell on Wednesday as Metro Airport registered the latest 90 degree temperature in history. Previously, the latest date into the calendar year to hit 90 degrees was October 27—set earlier this year and in 1907.

Since Saturday, four (out of a possible five) record high temperatures have been tied or broken. A number of additional warm temperature records will be threatened as October ends and November begins. Saturday through Wednesday will all be within one or two degrees of standing record high temperatures. Thursday through Tuesday will all be within one or two degrees of record warm low temperatures.

October 2024 is on pace to be in the top five warmest on record with an average monthly temperature of 73.9 degrees through Tuesday. The hottest October was in 1919 with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. Some rain in the forecast for Halloween could prevent October 2024 from also being one of the top ten driest on record.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.