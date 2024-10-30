Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge hits latest 90 degree temperature on record
An all-time record fell on Wednesday as Metro Airport registered the latest 90 degree temperature in history. Previously, the latest date into the calendar year to hit 90 degrees was October 27—set earlier this year and in 1907.
Since Saturday, four (out of a possible five) record high temperatures have been tied or broken. A number of additional warm temperature records will be threatened as October ends and November begins. Saturday through Wednesday will all be within one or two degrees of standing record high temperatures. Thursday through Tuesday will all be within one or two degrees of record warm low temperatures.
October 2024 is on pace to be in the top five warmest on record with an average monthly temperature of 73.9 degrees through Tuesday. The hottest October was in 1919 with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. Some rain in the forecast for Halloween could prevent October 2024 from also being one of the top ten driest on record.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals
-
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle reportedly crashed into school bus...