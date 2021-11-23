54°
Baton Rouge General releases new visitation guidelines; masks optional for fully vaccinated

Tuesday, November 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Masks are optional for fully vaccinated visitors at Baton Rouge General, according to the hospital's newly updated policies.

The health care facility released the new guidelines Tuesday, including that only two visitors are allowed per patient and one visitor is allowed to stay overnight. Children older than 12 are allowed in most parts of the hospital. 

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with exceptions Behavioral Health, ICU, NICU and Skilled Nursing Unit.

For more information about BRG's updated visitor policies, click here

