63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire investigators arrest two in separate arson cases

2 hours 46 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 1:33 PM January 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested for arson in separate cases where investigators say a home and a vehicle were purposely set on fire. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a house fire along Government Street on Sunday night. At the time, investigators said the home was vacant and there were signs of squatters in the building. BRFD said that Charles Reed Jr. allegedly set the fire. He was arrested for arson and criminal trespassing. 

Trending News

On Sunday morning, firefighters were called to City View Apartments off Tigerland Avenue for a vehicle on fire. Investigators determined that Ariel Sibley intentionally started the fire. She was arrested for simple arson. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days