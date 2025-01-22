36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department working vacant house fire on Lewis Street

1 hour 44 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 2:24 PM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a house fire Wednesday at a vacant home on Lewis Street.

BRFD said the fire took place in the 9100 block of Lewis Street. The fire is under control and no one was found inside.

Trending News

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days