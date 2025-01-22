36°
Baton Rouge Fire Department working vacant house fire on Lewis Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a house fire Wednesday at a vacant home on Lewis Street.
BRFD said the fire took place in the 9100 block of Lewis Street. The fire is under control and no one was found inside.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
