Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire in a neighborhood off Plank Road on Thursday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. at a home on Willow Street. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
Crews had the blaze under control shortly after they arrived.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
