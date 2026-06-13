Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early Saturday morning house fire on South 16th Street

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early Saturday morning house fire on South 16th Street.

According to the department, crews arrived around 12:30 a.m. to find the home fully involved in flames; however, both occupants were safely outside when crews arrived.

While the home was considered a total loss, crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

The occupants told investigators that the smoke alarms woke them up, allowing them to escape. The occupants believe the fire may have started from a charging e-bike.

The department said one occupant was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation.