67°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department put out vacant house fire on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a vacant house fire Saturday morning on Highland Road.
The fire was first reported around 7:00 a.m., when the back of the home became engulfed by flames.
Firefighters contained the fire to the back of the house within 30 minutes, while the rest of the home only suffered smoke and water damage.
While squatters occupied the abandoned home, no injuries were reported.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPS crew ID'd, vigil held in Kentucky to share sorrow over UPS...
-
Veterans, active-duty members to get free admission to all Audubon attractions this...
-
Trump unveils deal to expand coverage and lower costs on obesity drugs
-
Iberville Parish: Tax notices did not include municipal taxes, new notices being...
-
Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...