Baton Rouge Fire Department put out vacant house fire on Highland Road

2 weeks 6 days 9 hours ago Friday, October 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a vacant house fire Saturday morning on Highland Road.

The fire was first reported around 7:00 a.m., when the back of the home became engulfed by flames.

Firefighters contained the fire to the back of the house within 30 minutes, while the rest of the home only suffered smoke and water damage.

While squatters occupied the abandoned home, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.  

