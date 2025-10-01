68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Fire Department put out electrical fire at house on Dalton Street

Wednesday, October 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a house fire Tuesday night on Dalton Street.

The fire was first reported around 8:13 p.m. along Dalton Street off Plank Road. Within 30 minutes, the fire was contained to the front portion of the home, but the rest of the house sustained major smoke and water damage. 

The home, a near-total loss, displaced three people. 

Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in an outlet near the front of the house.

