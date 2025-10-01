68°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department put out electrical fire at house on Dalton Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a house fire Tuesday night on Dalton Street.
The fire was first reported around 8:13 p.m. along Dalton Street off Plank Road. Within 30 minutes, the fire was contained to the front portion of the home, but the rest of the house sustained major smoke and water damage.
The home, a near-total loss, displaced three people.
Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in an outlet near the front of the house.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound experiencing heavy delays after crash near Highland...
-
AMBER Alert canceled after toddler believed to be kidnapped found safe in...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department put out electrical fire at house on Dalton...
-
Free wellness event for Baton Rouge first responders, their families
-
Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore weighs in on looming National Guard deployment...
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19