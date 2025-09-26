77°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department controls house fire on St. Gerard in 13 minutes; home was vacant
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters said Friday they made quick work of a blaze at a home on St. Gerard Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it took it 13 minutes to bring the blaze under control Friday afternoon. Firefighters had arrived to find smoke in the front of the house. Investigators were called to the scene.
According to the fire department, the home was abandoned. Damage was estimated at $500.
No one was injured.
Trending News
The home is near the intersection of St. Gerard Avenue and Enterprise Street in the Brookstown area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman,...
-
Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view
-
Court tells convenience store across the street from police station to stop...
-
Residents in Central give feedback on Sullivan Road project
-
The show will go on for comedian Desi Banks, but not Friday...
Sports Video
-
HSFB WEEK 4: Dominant wins & close comebacks for some area teams
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Saints' first game in Superdome post-Katrina paved path to city's...
-
LSU men's basketball starts practice
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Taj Callahan
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen