Baton Rouge Fire Department controls house fire on St. Gerard in 13 minutes; home was vacant

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters said Friday they made quick work of a blaze at a home on St. Gerard Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it took it 13 minutes to bring the blaze under control Friday afternoon. Firefighters had arrived to find smoke in the front of the house. Investigators were called to the scene.

According to the fire department, the home was abandoned. Damage was estimated at $500.

No one was injured.

The home is near the intersection of St. Gerard Avenue and Enterprise Street in the Brookstown area.