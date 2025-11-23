Baton Rouge family gives back to the community using their passion for music

NEALVILLE - A family in Baton Rouge is giving back to the community while embracing their passion for music.

Grammy-nominated blues artist Kenny Neal and his family hosted The Feel Good Food Drive on Sunday.

The event is a family-led concert and food drive uniting the local music community to help support families in need.

The idea for the event came from Neal's grandson Wyatt, who was originally calling family members to collect canned goods for the holidays.

"We're going to make this annually," Neal said. "We need to give the support to our community and bring the community together."

All donations at The Feel Good Food Drive benefited the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.