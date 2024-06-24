91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge domestic violence shelter holds ribbon-cutting for new teen library, garden

1 hour 20 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 June 24, 2024 5:40 PM June 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge opened a new garden and library for teens on Monday.

The Iris Domestic Violence Center helps domestic violence survivors get away from their abusers. The new additions to the center were celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and are ready to accept domestic abuse survivors.

Trending News

Iris is one of 17 shelters statewide. WBRZ featured the shelter in the "Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence" special, which noted that the shelter's state funding was cut earlier in the year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days