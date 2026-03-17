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Baton Rouge courthouse closes early due to power and water outage; Will open Wednesday

4 hours 9 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 3:25 PM March 17, 2026 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE:  Power and water have been restored at the courthouse, and operations will resume as normal in the morning. 

BATON ROUGE — The 19th Judicial District Court closed at 3 p.m. today because of a power and water outage.

The closure includes Family Court and the Clerk of Court office as well.

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Officials said everything was back in order by 5:40 p.m. and Wednesday will be back to normal. 

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