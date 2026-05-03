Baton Rouge Constable's Office to conduct city court warrant pick-ups on Monday

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Constable's Office is conducting city court warrant pick-ups on Monday in an attempt to address the backlog of over 100,000 outstanding warrants.

The initiative follows a Warrant Resolution Clinic held in March, which allowed residents to address outstanding warrants by connecting with legal and community resources.

Beginning on Monday, deputy constables, along with neighboring agencies in possession of Baton Rouge city court warrants, will begin picking up residents with outstanding warrants. The initiative will last until Thursday.

Constable Terrica Williams said the constable's office has been attempting to minimize the backlog of warrants since 2019, with Covid slowing down the process.

The goal of the pick-ups is to get people through the court system faster, so residents won't have to sit in jail for minor offenses and pay extra fees.

Residents are encouraged to contact the constable's office to settle any outstanding warrants.