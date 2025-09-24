Baton Rouge community leaders win freedom of speech lawsuit after eight years

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge community leaders won a free speech lawsuit against the metro council on Monday after eight years.

NAACP State President Michael McClanahan and Eugene Collins won but Gary Chambers did not.

During a Metro Council meeting in May 2017. Michael McClanahan said the city was moving along with regular business, but did not address the way the city was handling the Alton Sterling case at the time.

"They weren't getting to the root of the cause, which was Alton Sterling's death or about the police department that needs to be revamped," McClanahan said.

The meeting took place after Baton Rouge Police shot and killed Alton Sterling.

McClanahan took the chance during the public comment section of the meeting to express his opinion on how the case was being handled. That's when the former Mayor Pro Tempe Scott Wilson ordered him removed along with Collins and Chambers.

"As they were coming to me they were talking to me talking in my ear saying 'Mike, we know you, just please just come on and go with me.' I said oh no, but I said okay because I knew someone was going to come behind," McClanahan said.

After the three men were forcibly kicked out of the meeting, the Baton Rouge community rallied behind them.

Later that year, the men filed a law suit against Wilson and the city saying their First Amendment rights were violated.

In 2021 the case was taken to trial, and a decision was reached on Monday.

Attorney William Most said although the trial was years long, it was worth seeking justice.

"These clients were particularly courageous because they were threatened with arrests by the government and yet they decided to stand up for their rights anyways," Most said.

Most said the men didn't ask for money, but the city will still have to pay in attorney fees.

"The number hasn't been decided yet, but it's going to be a hefty sum because it's been eight years of litigation and I think it's worth remembering the city of Baton Rouge had to pay money because they violated people free speech rights," Most said.

McClanahan said winning the lawsuit is a win for the people of Baton Rouge, and he encourages others to speak out for what's right.

"They might not have heard me then, but they hear me now," McClanahan said. "Free speech is going to win."