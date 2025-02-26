65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge community groups start project to plant 200 trees across town

Wednesday, February 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Walls Project and Baton Rouge Green are planting 200 trees across the city and it began today when 23 trees were put in the ground at Capitol Square, a public housing community on North 17th Street.

“It's expanding our orchard here to include more fruit trees and more varieties as well as some shade trees to reduce heat in the neighborhood,” SK Groll, a member of Baton Rouge Green, said.

Pears, persimmon, pineapple, guava and easter red cedar were all planted.

Additional tree plantings will happen throughout March and April.

