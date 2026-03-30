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Baton Rouge Community College showcases various forms of art at the annual BRCC Art Fest
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College showcased various forms of art at the BRCC Annual Art Fest on Monday.
The school hosted several events throughout the campus, including a showcase in the Magnolia Theater featuring marching bands and the creative writing club.
Students had the opportunity to attend a live painting event as well as an open mic event where students could share music, poetry or short stories.
"We'll have a student film showcase. We'll have poetry readings. We'll have a number of artist talks," BRCC Professor Carrie Causey said. "We have Terrence Osborne from New Orleans coming in."
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The festival ends on Thursday.
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