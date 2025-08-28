81°
Baton Rouge church holds prayer service to remember lives lost in Hurricane Katrina

Thursday, August 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One day ahead of the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Baton Rouge church held a prayer service to remember the lives lost and families forever changed by the monumental storm. 

Members of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge and local leaders gathered at Shiloh Baptist Church on Thursday for the service. 

