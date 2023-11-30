58°
Baton Rouge Chamber hosting political delegation from Ukraine on Thursday

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will host a delegation from Ukraine at its offices in downtown today.

The visitors include current and former members of the Ukraine Parliament and other political figures. They are expected to speak about the current status of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Presenters scheduled to attend also include a 13-year-old girl who was abducted by Russian soldiers and wounded during the siege of Mariupol. She lost her father in the war and eventually reunited with a grandfather. 

Russia began its war against Ukraine nearly two years ago.

