Baton Rouge based non-profit Fathers on a Mission opens new location

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge based non-profit organization that opened in 2017, Fathers on a Mission, opened a new satellite office Saturday on Choctaw Drive.

FOAM's original office is located on Government Street.

The organization's mission is to empower fathers to create a bright future for their families.

They are partnered with The Department of Children and Family Services.

"From the heart, it is really something special to myself. It is the area where I grew up so being able to bring the resources that we started off having in South Baton Rouge to North Baton Rouge, the area where I walked around, means a lot to me," Levar Robinson, founder of FOAM, said.

FOAM provides fathers with in-person discussions, educational opportunities, and employment assistance, all tailored to their needs.

"We seek to really widen pathways to prosperity for children and families. We know that strong families power strong communities and supporting fathers with the resources, the counseling, and the tools that they need to be strong is the heart of that," Ebony Starks, with the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, said.

FOAM hosts events such as child bonding activities, financial literacy programs, and more.

"If nothing else, FOAM is an organization where dads can come and have a voice. Often, we feel like as dads, nobody wants to hear our voice or we don't have a voice. But at FOAM, you have a voice," Jimmie Smith, participating father at FOAM, said.

To connect with Fathers on a Mission, you can click here.