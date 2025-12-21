71°
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosts performance of "The Nutcracker - Tale From the Bayou"
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosted a performance of the holiday classic "The Nutcracker - Tale From the Bayou" on Sunday at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre.
The annual holiday production, created by Sharon Mathews and Molly Buchmann in 1992, included dancing, lush sets and was accompanied by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra conducted by David Torns.
The cast, including WBRZ's Abigail Whitam, featured nearly 300 members retelling the classic tale in 19th-century Louisiana.
