Baton Rouge authorities searching for man accused of stabbing 90-year-old victim

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 90-year-old man in the parking lot of the Cortana Walmart.

Authorities took to Facebook to let the public know what happened. According to their post, the 90-year-old male victim was approached by the robber after loading purchases into his vehicle. The suspect demanded the victim's wallet while pressing the knife toward the victim's stomach enough to cause a minor flesh wound. He then took the victim's wallet and left the scene.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the man pictured in the blue shirt and baseball cap is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or 344-STOP.