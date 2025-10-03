Baton Rouge 1st grader surprises her cancer-surviving principal with heartfelt poster

BATON ROUGE -- A principal at Helix Aviation Academy in Baton Rouge got a heartwarming surprise from one of her students in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Erica Jackson, the K-2 Principal at the Academy, is a two-time survivor of breast cancer. In 2016, Jackson was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. However, she fought it, underwent treatment, and beat it.

"My five-year mark started, you know, at five years as a survivor; it's a big deal, I was diagnosed again. My cancer had returned," Jackson said.

She had to go through the process all over again, but fought through and survived it a second time.

Jackson said what motivated her through two treatment periods was her family and all of the students and staff at the school.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kayleigh Paul, a first grader at the Academy, decided she wanted to do something special for her principal.

"She was super excited when she came through the door, and she was like Momma, you know it's breast cancer awareness, right? ' And you know Ms. Jackson beat it twice, so they must've had a discussion at school, and she was like I want to make something special," Kayleigh's mom, Akimi Parker, said.

Paul and her mom went to the store and got some supplies to make a poster. They surprised her with it at school.

"It was totally unexpected. I'm always out there getting my babies out of the car, talking to parents. We love relationship building here at Helix Aviation. To see her walk up with her mom and this poster, it just brought tears to my eyes because it was so unexpected," Jackson said.

Kayleigh said it was so cool to see the big smile on her principal's face when she brought the poster.

"Cause it was breast cancer month and I wanted to surprise her and give her a gift and give it to her," Paul said.

Kayleigh was wearing a pink outfit. For a day, students got to wear cowboy and cowgirl boots and hats, and it was a shirt that read "Give Cancer the Boot."

Jackson was asked what advice she would give to all of those out there battling breast cancer.

"Be strong. Love your family and keep going. There will be days when you will be tired. There will be days when you just don't feel like doing anything. Rest, take your time," Jackson said.