Baton Rouge 14-year-old has own version of 'College Gameday'

BATON ROUGE - ESPN's College Gameday is one of the most watched sports shows on television, and one Baton Rouge resident takes his interest in the show to the next level.

Andrew Williams, who is just 14-years old, has been enamored with College Gameday since he was six-years-old.

"We kind of noticed his passion when he was about six, he would hang out at the coffee table and make notes and have his helmet set up and it continued ever since for eight years," said Daniel Williams, Andrew's father.

Those notes turned into a real show. Andrew has is own version of College Gameday where he breaks down matchups every Saturday morning.

"We used to just do it with me and my dad on the coffee table, but then as I as I got the desk I said 'oh, we should have guest speaker every Saturday,' so now we invite different people to come over, Saturday mornings, we've probably done like 40 to 50 different shows," Andrew Williams said.

Williams has a replica desk of the one ESPN uses, which was gifted by former LSU star Herb Tyler and his company MAPP Maintenance.

"It's encouraging for parents to see their child so passionate about something and work hard towards it and see himself have a future, and it helps us to support him and hope that he has big things to come," said Daniel.

Andrew's weekly show is posted on YouTube at Andrew's College Gameday.