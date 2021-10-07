86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Basin Bridge reopened after Thursday morning vehicle fire

7 hours 10 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 7:08 AM October 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN - Early Thursday morning, a vehicle fire temporarily closed I-10 East's Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay. 

As of 9:36 a.m., all eastbound lanes of travel were reopened on the Basin Bridge and the vehicle fire was extinguished.

Officials also confirmed that the incident did not result in any injuries.  

Louisiana State Police say the vehicle fire occurred as a pickup truck was pulling a toy hauler RV camper.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days