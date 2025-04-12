58°
BASEBALL: LSU's offense struggles again, Tigers fall to Auburn again
AUBURN, Alabama - The No. 3 LSU baseball team lost its second straight game on Saturday night.
The Tigers offense struggled once again, and Auburn held on to beat LSU 4-2. With Auburn's second straight win over LSU, Auburn claims the series.
Steven Milam was 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run for LSU. On the mound, Anthony Eyanson suffered his first loss of the season, going five innings and allowing four runs while striking out five.
LSU tries to avoid the sweep Sunday at 2 p.m.
