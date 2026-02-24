Barney Arceneaux to retire as executive director of Louisiana Municipal Association in May

GONZALES — Barney Arceneaux, the longtime mayor of Gonzales and current Executive Director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, will be retiring in May, a spokesperson said.

Arceneaux's last day will be May 1.

Arceneaux took the role at the Louisiana Municipal Association in 2024 after serving as mayor of Gonzales for 16 years.

"Fifty years in public service is a long time, so he’s ready to spend some time with family and do some traveling," the spokesperson said.