58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Barney Arceneaux to retire as executive director of Louisiana Municipal Association in May

2 hours 21 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 9:57 AM February 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Barney Arceneaux, the longtime mayor of Gonzales and current Executive Director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, will be retiring in May, a spokesperson said.

Arceneaux's last day will be May 1. 

Arceneaux took the role at the Louisiana Municipal Association in 2024 after serving as mayor of Gonzales for 16 years. 

"Fifty years in public service is a long time, so he’s ready to spend some time with family and do some traveling," the spokesperson said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days