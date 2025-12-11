48°
'Barks and Bright Night' held at Burden Museum and Gardens to encourage pet adoption
BATON ROUGE - It was busy Wednesday night at the Burden Museum and Gardens for "Barks and Bright Night."
The Companion Animal Alliance set up shop to offer free adoptions for anyone looking to take home a new pet. The shelter also gave out free treats.
