Barbie Dreamhouse Truck making stop in Baton Rouge on Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The Barbie Dreamhouse Truck will be making a stop in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 7.
According to their website, the truck will be parked at the Mall of Louisiana between Soma and Columbia from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
For more information, click here.
