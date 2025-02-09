Bally's announces merger with the Queen, Belle of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Bally's announced a merger with The Queen Casino and Belle of Baton Rouge Friday.

A statement from The Queen Casino CEO Terry Downey said the merger will not affect operations at the Belle of Baton Rouge and The Queen Baton Rouge, nor does it impact the Belle construction project.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to our hotel opening this April and to the new entertainment complex opening later this year," Downey said.