68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bally's announces merger with the Queen, Belle of Baton Rouge

2 hours 40 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2025 Feb 8, 2025 February 08, 2025 10:52 PM February 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Bally's announced a merger with The Queen Casino and Belle of Baton Rouge Friday.

A statement from The Queen Casino CEO Terry Downey said the merger will not affect operations at the Belle of Baton Rouge and The Queen Baton Rouge, nor does it impact the Belle construction project.

Trending News

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to our hotel opening this April and to the new entertainment complex opening later this year," Downey said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days