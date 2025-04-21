77°
Baker woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling $340,000 from Baton Rouge repair business

Monday, April 21 2025 1:52 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A Baker woman was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of defrauding a Baton Rouge engine repair service company.

Erin Jones, 49, will also serve three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay nearly $340,000 in restitution.

Jones worked as a part-time employee at a business that repaired truck and diesel engines. According to a federal court, Jones was in charge of the company's bookkeeping.

Between May 2019 and April 2024, Jones defrauded the company by depositing clients' checks into her personal bank accounts. A federal judge added that Jones would use her access to the company’s accounting program to delete underlying invoices that caused the company’s customers and vendors to make the payments.

In total, Jones embezzled 431 checks payable to the company, totaling $334,092.03.

