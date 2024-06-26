86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker woman arrested for attempted tax fraud after allegedly using stolen data to file 10 returns

4 hours 8 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 5:32 AM June 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - A woman attempted to secure over $25,000 in tax returns by filing with stolen personal information. 

The Louisiana Department of Revenue said Keiasha Brister was arrested Tuesday. Brister was accused of filing ten fraudulent tax returns between February and April of this year using fake payroll and stolen information. 

The LDR intercepted the returns and stopped Brister from receiving over $25,000 in tax refunds. 

Trending News

Brister was booked into the parish prison for identity theft, attempted theft, and filing false public records. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days