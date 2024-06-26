86°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker woman arrested for attempted tax fraud after allegedly using stolen data to file 10 returns
BAKER - A woman attempted to secure over $25,000 in tax returns by filing with stolen personal information.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue said Keiasha Brister was arrested Tuesday. Brister was accused of filing ten fraudulent tax returns between February and April of this year using fake payroll and stolen information.
The LDR intercepted the returns and stopped Brister from receiving over $25,000 in tax refunds.
Trending News
Brister was booked into the parish prison for identity theft, attempted theft, and filing false public records.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: EBR's superintendent candidates make their own videotaped pitches for top schools...
-
Historic 'Catfish Town' building may be torn down
-
Baton Rouge business is on the search for a thief
-
Four BRPD 'Street Crimes' officers indicted in 2020 abuse case
-
BRPD says it arrests three for vandalism at River Center