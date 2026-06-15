76°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker residents weigh in on park improvements planned for 2027
BAKER — Residents in Baker gathered for a community meeting focused on the future of the city's parks.
City officials and BREC provided updates on ongoing projects at the Baker Municipal Center and outlined plans for future improvements to Baker and South Magnolia parks.
Angela Harms, BREC director of projects and engineering, spoke at the meeting. Community members were also invited to share their input, as leaders said they want to make sure the improvements reflect what residents want.
Officials said they hope to begin connecting the parks with more accessibility for bike and walking paths.
Trending News
The Baker and South Magnolia park improvements are slated to start in 2027 and take about a year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa Parish inmate awaiting trial for rape recaptured after escaping from courthouse
-
West Feliciana Parish Council and Industrial Development Board accept agreement for prepayment...
-
Baker residents weigh in on park improvements planned for 2027
-
Over 43,000 Louisiana residents have already cast their ballots ahead of the...
-
How proposed BREC tax renewal is budgeted