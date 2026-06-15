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Baker residents weigh in on park improvements planned for 2027

1 hour 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 10:12 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Residents in Baker gathered for a community meeting focused on the future of the city's parks.

City officials and BREC provided updates on ongoing projects at the Baker Municipal Center and outlined plans for future improvements to Baker and South Magnolia parks.

Angela Harms, BREC director of projects and engineering, spoke at the meeting. Community members were also invited to share their input, as leaders said they want to make sure the improvements reflect what residents want.

Officials said they hope to begin connecting the parks with more accessibility for bike and walking paths.

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The Baker and South Magnolia park improvements are slated to start in 2027 and take about a year.

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