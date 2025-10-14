86°
Baker Police trying to identify suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 from Dollar Tree safe
BAKER - The Baker Police Department is looking to identify a suspect that allegedly took over $1,000 from a Dollar Tree safe.
Officials said a burglary occurred Friday at the Dollar Tree on Groom Road. Authorities responded to the scene after reports of forced entry through the back door, and surveillance footage showed a suspect accessing the office safe.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.
