Baker Police looking for missing teen
BAKER - The Baker Police Department is looking for a missing teen after she was last seen yesterday, officials said.
Phynix Marshal, 13, was last seen around Bentley Drive on Monday night. She is described as 5-foot-1, 102 pounds, brown eyes, brown/black hair with an eczema patch on her right leg.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 225-775-6000.
