Baker Police looking for info on missing mother, three-month-old son

1 hour 9 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, August 14 2025 Aug 14, 2025 August 14, 2025 7:01 PM August 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The Baker Police Department is seeking information on a missing 19-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.

Police officials say Jaylynn Shampine, 19, and Kendell Anderson were last seen Monday around 7:30 a.m., with Shampine taking nothing but her child on-foot in the 5800 block of Lavey Lane.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police at 225-775-6000

