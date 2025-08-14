86°
Baker Police looking for info on missing mother, three-month-old son
BAKER - The Baker Police Department is seeking information on a missing 19-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.
Police officials say Jaylynn Shampine, 19, and Kendell Anderson were last seen Monday around 7:30 a.m., with Shampine taking nothing but her child on-foot in the 5800 block of Lavey Lane.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police at 225-775-6000
