Baker man cited for claiming a 10-point deer out of season
BATON ROUGE - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a Baker man for claiming a 10-point deer in the off-season.
Randall Tabor, 58, allegedly harvested the deer off his property on July 26.
Agents seized the deer's antlers and donated the meat to a local charity on Aug. 10. Harvesting a deer in the off-season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. LDWF also said Tabor may be liable for the $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally-taken deer.
