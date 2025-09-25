Baker hosting additional days for Baker Buffalo Festival this weekend

BAKER - If you missed last week's Baker Buffalo Festival, you're in luck!

City leaders announced more festivities starting Thursday at 4 p.m. The second part of the festival continues on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The continued festival will feature a carnival in the park, rides, food, games and more.

The event is free and open to the public.