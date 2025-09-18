85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
34th annual Buffalo Festival in Baker begins Thursday night

BAKER - The 34th annual Buffalo Festival in Baker begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday.

It includes activities such as a car show and a parade. The event is free and runs 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

For more information, check here.

