Baker first responders honored with medals after helping couple deliver baby in Walmart parking lot

BAKER - Baker Police Officers and Firefighters were honored at Tuesday night's Baker City Council meeting after several of them helped to deliver a baby in the parking lot of Walmart on Plank Road on March 4.

However, the story of the baby's father is nothing short of a miracle. It's been previously covered by WBRZ.

James Walker Jr., now a father to Imani Walker, is 22 years old, but he's gone through a lot during his life.

When he was just 8 years old, he was battling cancer at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. WBRZ has done several stories over the year on Walker, including one in 2012 where he got to be a West Feliciana Sheriff Deputy for a day to celebrate his ninth birthday.

Doctors said his diagnosis of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, which is a highly aggressive brain tumor, typically results in living for just six months to a year. However, he beat the odds and became a father alongside his girlfriend, Mya Fitzpatrick, to their new daughter, Imani Walker.

"I was 8 years old when I had it, and now I'm 22. I really can't thank God enough for what he brought me through and blessed me with a beautiful daughter. I'm just excited to be a parent. I just can't thank god enough for it," Walker said.

On March 4, Walker and Fitzpatrick were in a van in the Walmart parking lot.

Near their location was District Chief Ronald Brady of the Baker Fire Department and Baker police officer Jordan Hilliard. They both received a call to assist.

"Officer Jordan is like, 'Hey, contractions are a minute apart,' and I'm like 'EMS will be here in a minute,'" Brady said.

Very soon afterwards, Fitzpatrick's water broke.

"I looked at my firefighters and said, 'Hey, I need you to grab an OB kit and let's get this started.' When I looked down, the baby's head was already crowning, and I'm like ok we're going to do this," Brady said.

A little after 5:30 p.m., Fitzpatrick gave birth. Imani Walker weighed 6 pounds and an ounce at birth and was born around two weeks early.

"It was actually amazing that they showed up when they did. I actually wanted to see the person who called them first cause I really appreciate them for getting the call out through," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said she received help from people she didn't even know, but is so thankful for them.

Brady has been with the Baker Fire Department for 20 years. This was the first time he's delivered a baby. For Hilliard, he says it's something he'll always remember.

"It was again, like a crazy experience that I never thought I would be on or anywhere near it. You see it on TV shows and stuff like that, but you never really see it in person," Hilliard said.

After what they have gone through, Brady says he and Walker now share a lifelong bond.

"We have a journey we've both been on. Last March, I was diagnosed with leukemia. The daddy was diagnosed at 8 years old with a brain tumor. He was given six months to a year to live. He is 22 years old now and was able to see his daughter be born," Brady said.