Baker community offers support to mother of six facing child desertion, cruelty charges

BAKER — Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says his biggest concern is getting help for Brianna Carpenter and her six children after she allegedly left them in what officers described as deplorable conditions.

"Well, hopefully she can get the help that she needs and the children can get the help and support that they need," Dunn said.

Dunn says there has been an outpouring of concern for the 31-year-old mother and her six children after news broke showing the conditions she allegedly left her kids in.

Police issued a warrant for Carpenter's arrest on Tuesday when a neighbor called to complain that the kids were unsupervised. Responding officers found the home in what they described as deplorable conditions.

Dunn says a cleaning company offered to clean the home for free, and others have asked about making donations. Carpenter has also set up a GoFundMe.

In the description, she says, "I've been battling mental health struggles while trying to stay strong and present for all of my kids. Some days have been harder than others, but I am committed to getting better for them."

"We know that we are amongst people that go through a lot of different things and be in certain circumstances and some circumstances are overwhelming to the point where you can't overcome them without outside support and help and I just think that this is a young lady especially with those beautiful children that need some outside support and help," Dunn said.

While three of Carpenter's children are now in state care, many questions remain about why Louisiana's DCFS did not step in sooner.

Dunn says his officers have responded to calls about the family eight different times, dating back to 2020, and that his officers have referred the case to DCFS before.

"I can't testify to what they've [DCFS] done, I'm just sorry that yet again we are in this situation," he said.

DCFS has not responded to questions.