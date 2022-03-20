Latest Weather Blog
Backyard fire spread rapidly, consumed around 37 acres in Livingston Parish
KILLIAN - A small backyard fire spread to consume around 37 acres of woods Saturday afternoon.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said firefighters battled the blaze in a wooded area off Keila Drive "all afternoon" Saturday.
Crews and a neighboring landowner were able to contain the flames, but the area will likely see effects from the fire for days to come, according to the fire district.
"There are stumps and downed trees that are smoldering inside of the burned area, creating smoke that will likely linger until we receive adequate rainfall to fully extinguish," fire officials said Saturday night.
Officials attribute the fire's spread to the recent dry and windy weather in the area.
"Please don't leave a fire unattended and keep a hose handy to contain your fire if it escapes," the fire district said.
