Autopsy report raises new questions amid investigation into couple's deaths at Baton Rouge home

1 hour 47 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, January 12 2023 Jan 12, 2023 January 12, 2023 10:28 AM January 12, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several days after deputies found a couple dead inside their suburban Baton Rouge home, an autopsy report has revealed that one of the victims appeared to have been beaten and choked.

The new development came Thursday, about three days after a family member found Jenell and Coby Manuel dead inside their home on White Oak Trace Drive. Investigators said a relative went to check on the pair after they did not hear from them for several days. 

Initial reports suggested that both were shot, but findings from the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office revealed that while Coby died from a gunshot wound to his head, his wife Jenell had multiple "blunt and sharp force injuries" and showed signs of strangulation. 

As of Thursday, officials said the circumstances surrounding their deaths were still unclear.

