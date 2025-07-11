Authorities trying to identify person involved in shooting on MJ's Food Mart on Florida Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials are seeking information on a person they say is involved in a shooting on Florida Street that injured one person, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at the MJ's Food Mart on the 1300 block of Florida Street. Officials at the time said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Officials shared images of a man in a grey tank top in the shop who they said had involvement in the shooting. Anyone with information can contact officials at 225-344-7867.