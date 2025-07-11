89°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities trying to identify person involved in shooting on MJ's Food Mart on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are seeking information on a person they say is involved in a shooting on Florida Street that injured one person, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at the MJ's Food Mart on the 1300 block of Florida Street. Officials at the time said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Trending News
Officials shared images of a man in a grey tank top in the shop who they said had involvement in the shooting. Anyone with information can contact officials at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
United adds flights for LSU fans; one nonstop flight could get you...
-
WATCH: Louisiana crews join local officials in recovery efforts from central Texas...
-
Man who killed state trooper, relative by marriage avoids death sentence, receives...
-
Ready. Set. Hut! NFL player and Mayor's office hosting free football camp...
-
Former police chief weighs in as Killian considers shutting down police department...