Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night.

Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Friday morning that a 15-year-old, previously arrested for car burglary, managed to escape a deputy's custody.

Attempts by authorities to locate the individual were unsuccessful. Law enforcement tells us the teen is still on the run at this time, and has not been arrested.

This is a developing story.