92°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities searching for Ponchatoula man who hasn't been seen in a week
PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Ponchatoula man.
TPSO says James Wood, 43, was last seen at the La 22 Mart at the corner of Highway 22 and Lee's Landing on Saturday, June 21. His car, keys and other belongings were found at his home in the 40000 block of River Road in Ponchatoula, but no one has seen or heard from him.
Wood is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Trending News
Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Woods' whereabouts to contact TPSO's Investigations Division at 985-902-2045.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts 12 new members this weekend
-
LSU baseball adds new additions from the transfer portal for 2026
-
LSU baseball celebrates eighth national title with fans at Alex Box Stadium
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...