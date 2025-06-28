Authorities searching for Ponchatoula man who hasn't been seen in a week

PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Ponchatoula man.

TPSO says James Wood, 43, was last seen at the La 22 Mart at the corner of Highway 22 and Lee's Landing on Saturday, June 21. His car, keys and other belongings were found at his home in the 40000 block of River Road in Ponchatoula, but no one has seen or heard from him.

Wood is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Woods' whereabouts to contact TPSO's Investigations Division at 985-902-2045.