Authorities search for inmate who escaped on Thursday

AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding an escaped inmate.

Authorities are searching for 25–year-old Terrence “TJ” Brewer of Kentwood, LA, who went missing on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Brewer was being held on charges of criminal damage and burglary.

According to authorities, a hold was placed on his release by Probation and Parole for a violation.

At this time, officials are investigating on how Brewer was able to escape. Details are limited.

Anyone with information about Brewer’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.