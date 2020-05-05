79°
Authorities responding to reported shooting on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Winbourne Avenue near Eaton Street.

Officials say one person has been transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

