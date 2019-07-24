Authorities respond to leaking container near College Drive

BATON ROUGE- Authorities were called after a leaking container was found on a roadway in Baton Rouge, according to police.

The container was located before 9:30 a.m. near College Drive and Perkins Road. At the scene, authorities found a diesel can on the side of the road. Some traffic congestion was reported in the area.

Authorities didn't say where the can came from.

No further details were provided.