Authorities respond to leaking container near College Drive
BATON ROUGE- Authorities were called after a leaking container was found on a roadway in Baton Rouge, according to police.
The container was located before 9:30 a.m. near College Drive and Perkins Road. At the scene, authorities found a diesel can on the side of the road. Some traffic congestion was reported in the area.
Authorities didn't say where the can came from.
No further details were provided.
